Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $49.17 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.