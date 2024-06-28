Jefferies Financial Group Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. 756,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,652. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

