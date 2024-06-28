Jefferies Financial Group Trims Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price to $55.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.