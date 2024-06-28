Jessup Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 49.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 375.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.58. 2,430,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,542. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.