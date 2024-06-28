Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $213,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.92. The stock had a trading volume of 254,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

