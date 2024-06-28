JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.