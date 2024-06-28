JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $21.01. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 78,659 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 257.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

