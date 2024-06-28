John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
John Wiley & Sons has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
NYSE:WLY opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.