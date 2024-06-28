John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

