Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Up 1.2%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.95 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.24). 38,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 75,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.20).

Journeo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of £42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Journeo

In other Journeo news, insider Barnaby Kent acquired 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £27,452.50 ($34,824.94). 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

