Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 56,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 155,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

