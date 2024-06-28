JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.92).

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:NWG opened at GBX 313.30 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.42. The stock has a market cap of £27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.80 ($4.18).

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($611.15). 27.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

