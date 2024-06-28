JUNO Trading Down 6.4% This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $41,318.52 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

