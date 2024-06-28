Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.35 on Friday. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

