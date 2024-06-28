Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KAO Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.35 on Friday. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.
