Karl Siegling Acquires 13,520 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,267.92 ($15,511.95).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling bought 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,785.19 ($93,856.80).

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling purchased 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,985.73 ($1,990.49).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,938.27 ($13,292.18).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling purchased 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,841.64 ($34,561.09).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling bought 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).

On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling bought 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

