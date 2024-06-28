Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

