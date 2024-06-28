Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 673.7% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.4 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
KRYPF stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.26.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
