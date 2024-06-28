Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 673.7% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.4 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

KRYPF stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

