Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Buys £9,982.40 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lester bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,663.20).

Kier Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Kier Group stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 132.40 ($1.68). 777,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,601. The firm has a market cap of £597.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,522.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kier Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.40 ($1.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

