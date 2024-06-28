Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,200.5 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.37.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
