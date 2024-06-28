Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,200.5 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

