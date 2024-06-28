Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $894.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Klabin will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1157 dividend. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

