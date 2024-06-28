Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.97 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.92 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,102,249 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

