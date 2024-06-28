Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in June

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.5 days.
Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $80.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $85.30.
