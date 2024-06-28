Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $17,396,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

