Lake Street Capital Increases UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target to $300.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

UFPT stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.12. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $270.72.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,798,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

