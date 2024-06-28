Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $182.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,671,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

