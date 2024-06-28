LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Down 1.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.46 ($24.15) and last traded at €22.72 ($24.43). 347,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.01 ($24.74).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.03 and a 200 day moving average of €25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

