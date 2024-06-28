Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Up 4.6%

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.10. 558,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,031,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $6,733,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 181,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,504,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

