Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,050,000 after buying an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 967,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

