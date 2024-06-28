Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,502 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.