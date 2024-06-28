Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 137.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

