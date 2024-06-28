Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 20,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $153.34.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

