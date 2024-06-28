Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 52,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 337,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,209,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,909,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,209,452.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,769,555 shares of company stock worth $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

