LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.69

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 709714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,087,326. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.