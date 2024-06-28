Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.48. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2,749,899 shares.
Lightbridge Stock Down 7.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.42.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
