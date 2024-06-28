Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.48. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2,749,899 shares.

Lightbridge Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.