Lincoln Capital Corp Has $287,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $649,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. 612,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,142. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.