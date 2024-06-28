Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 1,083,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,551. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.