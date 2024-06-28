Lincoln Capital Corp Has $330,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,859. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

