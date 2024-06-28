Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $5.73 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Cencora accounts for about 2.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. 315,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.