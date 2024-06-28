Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

AMD traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $163.11. 23,382,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,887,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

