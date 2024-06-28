Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 60,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

PSLV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,076. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

