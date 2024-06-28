Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,368 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST remained flat at $146.08 during trading hours on Friday. 384,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.30 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

