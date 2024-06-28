Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BDX traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

