Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,071. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

