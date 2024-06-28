Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 351,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

