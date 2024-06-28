Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,845,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 863,618 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

