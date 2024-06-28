Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins lowered Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.74. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$3.53.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

