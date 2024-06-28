Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $19.80. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 110,523 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $609.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 230,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

