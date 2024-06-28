Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,950 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $103.39. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,141. The company has a market capitalization of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $108.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

