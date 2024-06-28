Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $469.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.