LongView Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

